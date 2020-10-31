Tory Lanez bringing back ‘Quarantine Radio’

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez’s ‘Quarantine Radio’ show returns on Saturday evening.

The entertainer made the announcement on Instagram on Friday, which followed a poll he conducted days prior to find out if fans wanted a Halloween edition.

“LETS GET DRUNK & LIT!!” he posted. “TAG A GIRL WHO SHOULD BE ON THIS EPISODE !!! IN THE COMMENTS BELOW and also tag someone you think will win BEST COSTUME !!! QUARANTINE QUARANTINE QUARANTINE.”

He added that there will be a ‘Twerk-A-Thon’ contest, which will see the top five women winning US$1,000 each. There will also be a contest for best costume, which will see another five people earning the same cash prize.

Quarantine Radio premiered in the early mundane days of corona-induced quarantine and saw Lanez and his homies mimicking a radio show by playing music and inviting people to call in (join the live). The platform quickly became viral, with celebrities joining in to twerk or partake in ‘shot o’clock’, and women getting ‘oat milk creative’ to win cash prizes. It was also the first Instagram Live stream to reach more than 300,000 viewers, which happened when Drake joined the show in March.

Despite the success of the show, Lanez took a break to promote his album The New Toronto 3. Occasional episodes were inspired by popular demand, but there has been no stream since the shooting incident involving rapper Megan Thee Stallion in early July.

In his return to Instagram Live last week, Lanez indicated that he wanted to move on with his life and do things he loves including Quarantine Radio.

News of the show’s return has equally attracted trolls and supporters.

“LOOOOOOL Tory Lanez gonna get girls tryna twerk for him but they really there to curse him out,” one user said.

“Will Meg join the live?”

“Tory, you still on punishment till 2021. Go back to your room,” another added.

Others said:

“Now the last time u got drunk, they was tryna end my boy career.”

“Good to have you back, definitely missed your energy.”

“Tory is makin the greatest come back ever back like he never left.”