Tory Lanez charged in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Rapper Tory Lanez has been charged in connection with the shooting involving artiste Megan Thee Stallion.

According to TMZ, Los Angeles prosecutors have charged Lanez with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The DA also alleges that Tory inflicted great bodily injury.

If convicted he could spend up to 22 years in prison.

Back in August, Megan Thee Stallion named Tory Lanez as the person who allegedly shot her when they were coming from a party on July 12. She made the revelation in an Instagram Live.

“Yes… Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” she said. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand,” she said.

And after months and not saying a word about the allegations, Lanez finally broke his silence, releasing an entire album detailing his version of the incident.

