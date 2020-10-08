Tory Lanez charged in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Tory Lanez charged in Megan Thee Stallion shootingThursday, October 08, 2020
|
Rapper Tory Lanez has been charged in connection with the shooting involving artiste Megan Thee Stallion.
According to TMZ, Los Angeles prosecutors have charged Lanez with one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The DA also alleges that Tory inflicted great bodily injury.
If convicted he could spend up to 22 years in prison.
Back in August, Megan Thee Stallion named Tory Lanez as the person who allegedly shot her when they were coming from a party on July 12. She made the revelation in an Instagram Live.
Related story: Megan Thee Stallion names Tory Lanez as the person who allegedly shot her
“Yes… Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” she said. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand,” she said.
And after months and not saying a word about the allegations, Lanez finally broke his silence, releasing an entire album detailing his version of the incident.
Related story: Tory Lanez denies shooting Meghan Thee Stallion
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy