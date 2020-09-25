Tory Lanez denies shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Well, if you were expecting a somber Tory Lanez finally addressing

After two months of allowing those allegations to swirl, Tory Lanez has finally come out and denied them. In fact, he did not only denied them, he’s trying to make some money from the whole situation too. The Canadian rapper has released a new album Daystar on which he details the incident and gives insight into his relationship with Megan Thee Stallion.

On the album, that he released today, Lanez raps “I ain’t do it” and then went on to say “Megan[’s] people trying to frame me for a shooting.”

In the track, ‘Money Over Fallout‘. Lanez questions Megan’s recollection of events. “How the f**k you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?”

In Queen and Slim, Lanez raps: “I wasn’t the wrong one that night, you was just too drunk to even see it … I’ve never even had an argument with ya.”

On the track In the Air he doubled down on his assertion that he “never hit no woman“, and concludes that the situation is a test from God: “He’s using Megan as a vessel and a test of faith.”

Megan Thee Stallion has not addressed these new developments.