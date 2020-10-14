Tory Lanez ordered to stay away from Megan Thee Stallion in court hearing

Rapper, Tory Lanez has been ordered to stay away from Megan Thee Stallion and to surrender any gun he owns in his first court hearing.

The rapper has been slapped with a felony assault charge in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting.

Lanez appeared by phone for his first court hearing on Tuesday (October 13). This hearing was supposed to be his arraignment, but his attorney requested continuance which was granted. This means that Lanez did not enter a guilty or a not guilty plea.

But the judge issued an order for Lanez to stay at least 100 yards from Megan Thee Stallion. His bail was also set at $190,000.

Back in August, Megan Thee Stallion named Tory Lanez as the person who allegedly shot her when they were coming from a party on July 12. She made the revelation in an Instagram Live.

“Yes… Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” she said. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand,” she said.