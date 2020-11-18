Tory Lanez pleads not guilty to shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper Tory Lanez pleaded not guilty to shooting Megan Thee Stallion during an incident in July. His lawyer Shawn Holley entered the plea on his behalf in a Los Angeles court today.

Lanez was charged last month with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

The 28-year-old rapper faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison if convicted as charged.

Police reports say Lanez was driving in an SUV with his 25-year-old victim when the pair “got into an argument” around 4:30 a.m. on July 12 near the 1800 block of Nichols Canyon Road in the Hollywood Hills.

Megan Thee Stallion then revealed in an Instagram video that it was Lanez who shot her.

He has been ordered by a judge to stay away 100 feet away from her.