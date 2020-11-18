Tory Lanez pleads not guilty to shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez pleads not guilty to shooting Megan Thee StallionWednesday, November 18, 2020
|
Rapper Tory Lanez pleaded not guilty to shooting Megan Thee Stallion during an incident in July. His lawyer Shawn Holley entered the plea on his behalf in a Los Angeles court today.
Related story: Tory Lanez charged
Lanez was charged last month with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.
The 28-year-old rapper faces up to 22 years and eight months in prison if convicted as charged.
Police reports say Lanez was driving in an SUV with his 25-year-old victim when the pair “got into an argument” around 4:30 a.m. on July 12 near the 1800 block of Nichols Canyon Road in the Hollywood Hills.
Megan Thee Stallion then revealed in an Instagram video that it was Lanez who shot her.
He has been ordered by a judge to stay away 100 feet away from her.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy