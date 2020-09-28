Tory Lanez says album was released on mom’s birthday

Rapper, Tory Lanez, is still out here defending his controversial album Daystar. This time, he is seeking to explain why it was released on September 25.

Lanez has faced criticisms for choosing to release an album in which he defends himself against allegations that he shot Megan Thee Stallion. The album was released just days after the cops involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor were only charged with wanton endangerment, and not for murder.

Rick Ross, was one of the persons who was very vocal about Lanez’s timing.

“Tory Lanez, poor decision brother dropping this project. Just out of respect for Breonna Taylor. Just out of respect for Breonna Taylor bro. We gotta respect these sisters. It ain’t how you address the accusations,” Ross said.

But Tory Lanez took to Instagram to let everybody know that he wasn’t trying to diminish the spotlight from Breonna Taylor’s case, but that the date is actually very special to him.

“9/25 my mother’s birthday, the day she passed away, the day the album dropped #daystar,” he wrote.