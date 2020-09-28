Tory Lanez says album was released on mom’s birthday

Tory Lanez says album was released on mom’s birthdayMonday, September 28, 2020
|
Rapper, Tory Lanez, is still out here defending his controversial album Daystar. This time, he is seeking to explain why it was released on September 25.
Lanez has faced criticisms for choosing to release an album in which he defends himself against allegations that he shot Megan Thee Stallion. The album was released just days after the cops involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor were only charged with wanton endangerment, and not for murder.
Rick Ross, was one of the persons who was very vocal about Lanez’s timing.
“Tory Lanez, poor decision brother dropping this project. Just out of respect for Breonna Taylor. Just out of respect for Breonna Taylor bro. We gotta respect these sisters. It ain’t how you address the accusations,” Ross said.
But Tory Lanez took to Instagram to let everybody know that he wasn’t trying to diminish the spotlight from Breonna Taylor’s case, but that the date is actually very special to him.
“9/25 my mother’s birthday, the day she passed away, the day the album dropped #daystar,” he wrote.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy