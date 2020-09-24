Tory Lanez to break silence on Megan Thee Stallion shooting

Tory Lanez to break silence on Megan Thee Stallion shootingThursday, September 24, 2020
|
Tory Lanez is finally going to address allegations that he shot rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot.
The Canadian rapper allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion in his car on Sunday, July 12, while returning from a party.
The incident caused his music streams to drop dramatically, and a lot of industry players have spoken out against him.
But Tory Lanez is ready to break his silence on the incident.
â€œTo my fans â€¦ Iâ€™m sorry for my silence â€¦. but respectfully .. I got time todayâ€¦.. 9 PM PST,â€ he tweeted.
While sceptical, his â€˜fansâ€™ are hoping that the rapper will take accountability and apologise.
