Trabass aims to reclaim Billboard success with new single

You may know him from his hilarious comedic skits on social media poking fun at Jamaican culture, but comedian Trabass has been much more.

In 2016, he attained Billboard success with his EP Trabulation debuting at the number 8 spot for Top Reggae Albums. He managed to achieve this without the backing of a record label. Now, he’s looking to mirror that success with his new single Don’t Tell Nobody.

The popular entertainer is now working with New York indie record label, MVB Records, and his Don’t Tell Nobody shows off his new reggae and dancehall infused pop sound.

The track features Lincoln 3Dot and is produced by popular Jamaican producer, Frostyee The Producer.