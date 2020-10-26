Trabass aims to reclaim Billboard success with new single

Trabass aims to reclaim Billboard success with new singleMonday, October 26, 2020
|
You may know him from his hilarious comedic skits on social media poking fun at Jamaican culture, but comedian Trabass has been much more.
In 2016, he attained Billboard success with his EP Trabulation debuting at the number 8 spot for Top Reggae Albums. He managed to achieve this without the backing of a record label. Now, he’s looking to mirror that success with his new single Don’t Tell Nobody.
The popular entertainer is now working with New York indie record label, MVB Records, and his Don’t Tell Nobody shows off his new reggae and dancehall infused pop sound.
The track features Lincoln 3Dot and is produced by popular Jamaican producer, Frostyee The Producer.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy