‘Transformers’ star Shia LaBeouf charged with misdemeanour battery, petty theft

‘Transformers’ star Shia LaBeouf charged with misdemeanour battery, petty theftFriday, October 02, 2020
|
Actor Shia LaBeouf was charged with misdemeanour battery and petty theft for an incident which happened last June.
Reports are that the Transformers star fought and stole the hat of Tyler Murphy on June 12 for which the man filed charges on September 24.
LaBeouf, 34, has numerous run-ins with the law since his days as a Disney Channel star. He was arrested for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct in New York in 2017, and later entered rehabilitation for the incident.
Representatives for LaBeouf have not made a comment regarding the incident.
