Transgender children’s doll causes outrage in Russia

Transgender children’s doll causes outrage in RussiaFriday, January 17, 2020
A transgender children’s doll has sparked outrage online after being found on toy store shelves in Russia.
The picture shows a female-looking doll with a penis. The toy, with makeup on, is attired in a dress and has long blonde hair. It was found in a store in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk in South-Central Russia.
The doll has sparked outrage online. One person posted, “I think it is really terrible what is going on in this child’s parent’s head.”
However, this is not the first transgender doll to appear on the market. In 2014 the Tooth Fairy doll appeared with male genitalia. Several people disagreed with the idea of the transgender doll.
LGBTQ rights activist Jazz Jennings even had a doll made by the Tonner Doll Company in 2017. The doll did not feature any genitalia and was welcomed by fellow activists at the time.
