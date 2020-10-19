Trelawny to get Usain Bolt statue in December

Trelawny to get Usain Bolt statue in DecemberMonday, October 19, 2020
|
Olivia ‘Babsy’
Grange, Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, has announced
that there are plans to erect a statue of legendary athlete Usain Bolt in his
native Trelawny come December.
She made this announcement on Sunday during the Heritage Week church service that was held in Falmouth.
The statue will be placed in Water Square in the parish capital of Falmouth beside the historic water fountain. The statue is a replica of the one that is already in place at the National Stadium.
Plans are now under way to get the statue down to Trelawny and to make the area ready for the installation. The sprint legend is expected to be in attendance for the ceremony.
