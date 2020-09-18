Trending Gyal! Shenseea wants to know your fave song of hers

Trending Gyal! Shenseea wants to know your fave song of hersFriday, September 18, 2020
In case
you missed it, Shenseea has been having a whirlwind past couple of years.
Following her breakout single Jiggle Jiggle four years ago â€“ which she followed up with a mega Vybz Kartel collab, Loodi â€“ the artiste has been on a winning streak, releasing hit after hit.
Now, in the year of our Lord 2020, the â€˜Princess of dancehallâ€™ has asked her 2.8 million Instagram followers to do the near-impossible, choose their most memorable song of hers.
The artiste posted a screenshot from a social media user who asked, â€œFirst song that comes to mind when you hear the name Shenseeaâ€, which she shared to her Instagram with the question â€œWell?????â€
While some fans had immediate responses like Limited Edition, Shengheng Anthem, Side Chick Song and her recent collab with Taurus Riley, Lighter, others chose share lines associated with the artiste.
Like one who said â€œNAHHHHHHH FIGHTTTT NO GYALLLL OVAAAA NO MON MI NO EEDIOTTTTTâ€
And other who replied with, â€œMek me tell u a likkle storyâ€
While a third said, â€œIndependent gal real number 1 trending gal !â€
For some, the task was just too difficult with one commenting â€œAll a the song dem bungle up inna me head one time. me cyah even think straight I love them all !â€
And thereâ€™s a third sub-group of respondents, those who could only quote the artisteâ€™s now famous ad lib â€œAh Shenseea!â€
Time for you to weigh in BUZZ fam, which song comes to mind when you think of Shenseea?
