‘Trending Gyals’! Lisa Hanna releases Shenseea campaign song

The political silly season has begun in

Jamaica with the announcement of September 3 general elections by Prime

Minister Andrew Holness last evening.

The declaration, which came just before the 7:00 p.m. news time, was perfectly timed to coincide with the release of campaign ads by the ruling Jamaica Labour Party, which began during the newscast. Radio and newspaper advertisements quickly followed.

Not to be outdone, the Opposition Peopleâ€™s National Partyâ€™s candidates began to roll out their respective campaign artwork, with Peter Bunting wearing the cleanest pair of Clarks, dominating the early conversation.

Come Tru SelectaðŸ”¥ Raaaaay â€” Lisa Hanna (@LisaHannamp) #DJHannaRebel @shenseea pic.twitter.com/dzuq9jiQoCAugust 12, 2020

However, itâ€™s Lisa Hanna, the Member of Parliament for South East St Ann, who has come out swinging with the campaign song no one saw coming!

The remix of Shenseeaâ€™s hugely popular Trending Gyal was shared on Hannaâ€™s Twitter and Instagram pages today, August 12, and espouses the virtues of the three-time parliamentarianâ€™s independence.

Related story: PM Holness announces September 3 general election for Jamaica

â€œLisa step een every gyal haffi lock chat, cyan chat to yu face only behind backâ€, Shenseea sings as numerous images and clips of Hanna in Parliament are displayed.

The instant bop continues, â€œLisa yu nuh depend pan nobody because yu have yu yu money, cyan tell yu how fi spenâ€™ it because a fi yu yu moneyâ€

The Blessed artisteâ€™s seeming endorsement comes at the end of the 58-second clip as she says, â€œYu done know say itâ€™s your girl Shenseea representing for Lisa Hanna!â€

Interestingly, when the JLP released its slate of candidates today, the party named all but one; its challenger to Hannaâ€™s dominance in the constituency.

Lisa Hanna defeated the JLPâ€™s Ivan Anderson by 3,265 votes in the 2016 General Election.