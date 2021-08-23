Tributes pour in as Beenie Man celebrates his birthday

Dancehall kingpin, Beenie Man celebrated turning 48 on Sunday, August 22 and since then the tributes have been pouring in.

Beenie Man took to his Instagram to share a dignified photo of himself and expressed that he’s content with his life.”I am blessed to be alive and living in my true self. Happy, content led and growing. Blessings to the most high for another lap around the sun,” he wrote.

Fellow entertainers and fans also lauded the veteran entertainer on his birthday. Leading the line was ex-wife D’angel who paid tribute with “happy birthday Moses long life and prosperity”.

Dexta Daps described him as a living legend in his tribute. “Living Legendddd…live long…my fam…love yuh dawg no mo. Bless up on this day n every other 1.”.

Meanwhile, dancehall’s newest producing star Usain Bolt also shared his thoughts with “Blessings on ur strong”, and crooner, Jah Cure, wrote, “Blessings and blessings to the king of dancehall”.