Trick or Treat? Possible Shenseea album on the way

Trick or Treat? Possible Shenseea album on the wayWednesday, June 10, 2020
|
Following the release of three recent singles
– Good Comfort, Wasabi and The Side Chick Song – Shenseea asked
fans on Monday (June 8) if they wanted her to drop an album.
In a 30-second-long Instagram (IG) video, the artiste asked fans if they were ready for an album.
“So the question of the day – from me to you is – are you ready for an album,” asked Shenseea on IG.
“Y’all want an album because I see a lot of comments, so I am asking y’all” added Shenseea, who encouraged fans to share their opinions in a timely manner.
The 23-year-old artiste, who burst on to the dancehall scene in 2015, has been rising steadily increasing catalogue and her popularity internationally as she was signed with Interscope records last year.
Shenseea has also snagged a few major corporate endorsement deals from the likes of Pepsi and now FLOW.
