Trey Songz responds to alleged sex tape

The tape, which surfaced early this morning, shows a man receiving oral sex from a woman. While the man’s face was not shown, many viewers of the X-rated clip claim the tattoos on the man’s arms match those of the Bottoms Up singer.

As searches increased as more people caught wind of the news and tried to view the video for themselves, even more tweets commenting on the video surfaced, pushing the R&B artiste’s name into the platform’s trending topics.

While Trey Songz and his team have remained quiet, the artiste did share three Instagram posts which suggests, at the very least, that he’s aware of the hubbub. He captioned a shirtless photo, “Link in bio with yo curious a**”.

In another, he said, “I walk with a limp cuz____”

Trey Songz has made news for similar reasons in past, most recently when he launched an OnlyFans, joining a slew of celebs who on the subscription-based platform.