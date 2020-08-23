CPL: Trinbago Knight Riders beat Barbados Tridents by 19 runs

Trinbago Knight Riders defeated Barbados Tridents by 19 runs in the ninth match of the Caribbean Premier League at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago Sunday.

Scores:

TKR 185 for three off 20 overs (Darren Bravo 54 not out, Colin Munro 50, Kieron Pollard 41 not out)

TRIDENTS 166 for six off 20 overs (Johnson Charles 52, Shai Hope 36, Jason Holder 34 not out)