Trinbago Knight Riders beat St Kitts-Nevis Patriots by nine wickets

Trinbago Knight Riders beat St Kitts-Nevis Patriots by nine wicketsSunday, September 06, 2020
|
Trinbago Knight Riders defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by
nine wickets in the 29th match of the Caribbean Premier League at the Brian
Lara Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago today.
Scores:
PATRIOTS 77 off 18.2 overs (Fawad Ahmed 4-21, Akeal Hosein 2-25)
TKR 78 for one off 11.3 overs (Tion Webster 41 not out)
