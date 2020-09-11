Trinbago Knight Riders claim fourth CPL title

The Trinbago Knight Riders were crowned Caribbean Premier League

champions for the fourth time when they defeated the St Lucia Zouks yesterday,

September 10.

The dominant Knight Riders went unbeaten in the tournament which ended with their eight-wicket defeat of the Zouks at the Brian Lara stadium in Trinidad and Tobago.

Despite playing to an empty stadium, the Knight Riders put on a brilliant performance, holding the Zouks to 154 runs before successfully chasing the target.

Lendy Simmons made an unbeaten 84 runs from 49 deliveries for the eventual champions, supported by Darren Bravo who hit 58 runs.

The Knight Riders previously won the title in 2015, 2017 and 2018.