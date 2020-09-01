Trinbago Knight Riders hand Jamaica Tallawahs fourth loss in CPL

The Trinbago Knight

Riders defeated the Jamaica Tallawahs by 19 runs to continue its superlative

form in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The Knight Riders struck 184 runs for four wickets off 20 overs, beating the Tallawahs who reached 165 runs in their chase at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago today, September 1.

The victory keeps the Knight Riders at the top of the points table with 14, having won all seven matched played.

The Tallawahs are ranked fourth in the six-team league with six points, losing on four of their seven outings in the tournament.

Scores:

TKR 184 for four off 20 overs (Colin Munro 65, Kieron Pollard 33 not out, Sunil Narine 29; Carlos Brathwaite 2-36)

TALLAWAHS 165 for six off 20 overs (Andre Russell 50 not out, Glenn Phillips 41; Fawad Ahmed 2-21)