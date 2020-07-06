Trini dancehall mourning tragic death of artiste Rebel Sixx

The dancehall fraternity in Trinidad and Tobago has been struck another blow this week, after learning of the death of young artiste, Rebel Sixx, who passed away on Sunday night (July 5).

According to local reports, the 26-year-old deejay, born Kyle George, was at his Bon Air Gardens home in Arouca around 11:45 pm when armed men gained access to the premises.

Explosions were heard, the police later summoned, and on their arrival, George was found slumped over the arm of his couch with gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital, however, Rebel Sixx died while undergoing treatment.

The Trinidadian dancehall star, who was a member of Jamaican act Squash’s 6ix camp, was most known for hit songs Rifle War and Fully Dunce.

George’s death follows the tragic passing of fellow 26-year-old artiste K-Lion, nearly a month earlier.

Born Kwinton Thomas, K-Lion was a native of the Belmont community in the capital Port of Spain.

