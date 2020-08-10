Trinidad and Tobago goes to the polls

Citizens

of Trinidad and Tobago will cast votes to elect their political representatives

in a general election today, August 10.

Roughly 1.1 million Trinibagonians are eligible to vote in the elections that will see19 political parties field more than 140 candidates to decide who will lead the nation for the next five years.

For many, the race is between the incumbent People’s National Movement (PNM), led by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, and the United National Congress (UNC) led by former Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar.

In the 2015 General Election, the PNM won 23 of the 41 seats contested.

Voting began at 6:00 a.m. on the twin-island republic that also had to implement protocols to help combat the coronavirus pandemic which has infected more than 200 people, killing eight.

The Elections and Boundaries Commission requires voters to wear masks, maintain six feet of social distance and sanitise before and after entering the polling station.

Voting will end at 6:00 p.m. at the country’s 2,200 polling stations.