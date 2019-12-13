Trinidad and Tobago’s Tya Janè strides convincingly into Miss World Top 40

Trinidad and Tobago continues its impressive performance in this year’s Miss World Competition, as 21-year old Tya Janè Ramey extended her winning streak in various challenges.

Earlier this week, the Miss World Organization announced that Ramey was adjudged as one of the winners of the highly-competitive Head To Head Challenge. Facing off against Miss Ireland in the final round, the Head To Head Challenge is a segment where the candidates give a brief description of themselves and their advocacies attached to the “Beauty With A Purpose” initiative. In the end, Miss Trinidad and Tobago emerged as the winner of Group 7, which automatically qualified her for a Top 40 place in the Finals on Saturday evening in London.

She now joins Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh with a guaranteed spot – who was victorious in this year’s Talent Competition – as well as Miss Guyana’s Joylin Conway, who was also successful in her Head To Head group. Rikkiya Brathwaite of the British Virgin Islands, who was the individual winner at the Sports Challenge, rounds off the list of Caribbean beauties that have made it to the Top 40 thus far.

Ramey, who already made her mark by securing a spot in the final 10 for the Top Model Competition, added another marker of success to her Miss World campaign by making the Top 20 list in the Beauty With A Purpose Campaign.

Her project, entitled “Project Esperanza”, works with Venezuelan migrant children who are seeking a better life in the twin-island Republic by providing access to necessary resources by using universal languages such as music and dance.

Although she did not qualify for the Top 10 in that challenge, local franchise holders Brian Gopaul and Dr Reiaz Mohammed are thrilled with Miss Trinidad and Tobago’s progress ahead of the Grand Coronation this weekend.

“Tya Janè has been doing exceptionally well at this year’s competition and we are so happy with how excellently she has represented Trinidad and Tobago on the global stage. Her Beauty With A Purpose campaign was even mentioned by reigning Miss World Vanessa Ponce in a recent television interview this week, which is a testament to Tya Janè’s infectious spirit of positivity, grace and humility with everyone she meets,” explained Gopaul, who is en route to London to support Ramey for the finals. He urged citizens of Trinidad and Tobago to keep supporting Ramey in the last days of the competition.

Last evening, Ramey also had the distinct honour of having her national gift selected by the organization for the Miss World Annual Beauty With A Purpose Charity Gala.

The contribution is a handcrafted copper repoussé crafted by master artisan and sculptor Glendon Morris, which depicts a classic sailor scene from T&T’s world-renowned Carnival. Named “The Spirit of Trinidad”, the art was framed in indigenous teak wood and was well-received by guests at the silent auction event.

For the Designer Gown Segment and Top Model Competition, Tya Janè Ramey represented Trinidad and Tobago on the runway on Tuesday evening in a stunning creation from award-winning designer Heather Jones. The winner of the Top Model competition is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Based on current standings, Miss Trinidad and Tobago is being tipped by many popular pageant blogs to walk away with this year’s crown. The 2019 edition of Miss World Finals will take place at the ExCeL London this Saturday, where Vanessa Ponce of Mexico will crown her successor.