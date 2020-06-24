Trinidad Carnival but without foreigners? The Internet is inconsolable

The greatest show on earth, at least to Caribbean nationals, Trinidad carnival is still on but with changes, if reports from the island are to be believed.

However, there could likely be one glaring change if the scheduled celebrations go ahead next year â€“ it could be with just locals.

A report from the Guardian, a Trinidadian media house, cites well-placed sources who say the festival will go on but will limit its staging to the involvement of Trinbagonians, (and other fortunate nationals who happen to be there) in a worst-case scenario.

The effect of the coronavirus pandemic has seen countries across the world close borders and implement physical distancing measures to stem the spread of the virus which has claimed almost half a million lives.

Though the twin-island republicâ€™s government has not confirmed the carnivalâ€™s staging, or cancellation for that matter, it hasnâ€™t stopped the Internet from weighing in on what could be one of the biggest impacts to the regional entertainment industry.

See our BUZZ picks for the unfolding story:

Florida just shattered their 24-hour record for COVID-19 cases with 5,511 NEW cases and you US residents are talking about Trinidad Carnival 2021? Rest in your state and focus on getting those numbers down please, ABEG. â€” Tenille. (@tenilleclarke1) pic.twitter.com/zSr6Hno4uIJune 24, 2020

Trinidad Carnival might only be open to regional people and not international visitors? â€” Big Nas X (@lukeyism) pic.twitter.com/7EzWAfTOEjJune 24, 2020

Idk why these foreigners even entertaining the idea of coming to Trinidad 2021 carnival. Like y'all not seeing the amount of cases y'all have?!â€” RayRayâ· _Ÿ‡¹Ÿ‡¹| NAMTIDDIES (@NamTiddieJiggle) June 24, 2020

Us foreigners looking at locals Snapchat story Trinidad carnival time. â€” SELLING HAND SANITIZER W/O THE TEQUILA SMELL Ÿ¤ŸŸ½ (@_DjKevinToronto) #trinicarnival2021 pic.twitter.com/Vx8k1AfVbvJune 24, 2020

Showing up to airline counters just like this, as a US person, trying to make my way to Trinidad Carnival 2021 Ÿ™ƒ â€” Kwamst3r (@Kwamst3r) pic.twitter.com/h7EGjtemjHJune 24, 2020

Carnival 2021 for locals only? *Googles how to sneak into Trinidad on one of them lil Venezuelan boats*â€” Kid Zbyszko (@kidinfinity) June 24, 2020

Wow. Trinidad carnival 2021 might just be restricted to locals.â€” Globethotter ŸŒ (@BrianMcLight) My heart hurts.June 24, 2020

Seems Trinidad Carnival 2021 May possibly banning / restricting US visitors as well ..but still a bit early for a firm decision..eyes will be on Miami & Jamaica , monitoring the Jamaica scenario since it has been more liberal with its border measuresâ€” SugahRush Ÿ‡¹Ÿ‡¹ (@MissNikkiNY) June 24, 2020

So Trinidad carnival 2021 is still happening but not for international travelers. Wow. I said wowwwwwwâ€” â™¥ jo-ANNA (@AnnaBtheG) June 24, 2020

If Trinidad & Tobago Carnival 2021 become local/regional. I want ALL the fetes that I didn't get to experience. Fire Fete, Brass Festival, Licensing Fete, Water Colours, Bacchanal Wednesday etc. â€” Æ¸ÌµÌ¡Óœ ÌµÌ¨ Khadijah_ (@DaintyDijah_) #BringBackShortPantsAndSneakersJune 24, 2020

If Trinidad carnival 2021 is cancelled I never want to hear from anyone ever againâ€” malika (@malikahull_) June 18, 2020

Trinidad Carnival 2021 is banning people from the US â€” Brittany J. (@ThtsLegit_BRIT) pic.twitter.com/oMS65P2cT6June 24, 2020

Trinidad and Tobago has confirmed 123 coronavirus cases, with 109 of the infected now recovered. There have been eight reported deaths.