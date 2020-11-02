T&T dancehall artiste Prince Swanny arrested for ganja possession

A Trinbagonian dancehall artiste was among three people arrested and charged for possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Reports are that Prince Swanny, born Taylor Swan, was held after a black Mercedes-Benz he was driving was pulled over and searched by police on October 27.

The incident occurred along the Beetham Highway in the vicinity of VMCOTT, where the vehicle heading in an easterly direction around 3:30 pm.

The vehicle was searched and1.5 kilogrammes of compressed marijuana seized by the mobile patrol.

The three appeared before the Port-of-Spain Magistrate on October 28th where they were granted bail.