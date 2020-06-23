Trinidadians poke fun as police seize â€˜rustyâ€™ shotgun in Port of Spain

Police detectives in Trinidad and Tobago were quick to alert

the country of one less illegal weapon on the streets of the capital on Tuesday

(June 23), but for many the aged appearance of the shotgun was a prime

opportunity to unleash a flurry of jokes.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), on its official Facebook, detailed the operation that led to the seizure of a pump-action shotgun and the arrest of one woman in Port of Spain on Monday afternoon.

According to the report, members of the Inter-Agency task Force conducted an anti-crime exercise in the district of Port of Spain when they observed a red Toyota Corolla while on patrol.

On seeing the marked police vehicle, the driver of the car reportedly sped off onto Plaisance Road, John John, and Laventilleâ€”with the officers in hot pursuit.

Two suspects abandoned the vehicle and escaped in nearby bushes, however, on their inspection of the motorcar a woman was found at the front passenger seat. The TTPS said the shotgun was found in the backseat.

The rib-tickling responses poked fun at the decrepit conditions in which the gun was recovered, with some of TTPSâ€™ over 170,000 followers seemingly mocking the bust.

â€œProbably, that gun was found among dinosaur fossils. Ancient!!! Should be placed in the Military Museum,â€ one woman commented.

Another man, decided to re-word the press release to the most comedic degree, when he wrote â€œ[Re-edited] headline: TTPS discovered Napoleonic one pop, ravished by the sands of time. The one pop is believed to be dropped by Rick and Morty during their time travels on a quest to find old rum, and young booty. The item is now the object of a heated court battle between the National Museum, and the iron, scrap, iron old battery boys.â€

Still, the jokes flew without abandon as yet another Trinidadian replied that the shotgun was â€œanecdotal evidenceâ€ of the weapon reggae great Bob Marley used to shoot the sheriff, making a cheeky ode to the Jamaicanâ€™s 1976 smash single.

â€œWhat century was she arrested in??? She had to be an archaeologistâ€¦â€ one man asked.

The identity of the arrested woman was withheld, as the TTPS investigation continues.