Trinidadians poke holes in viral UNC ‘dome strategy’ for COVID-19

Trinidadians poke holes in viral UNC ‘dome strategy’ for COVID-19Tuesday, August 04, 2020
|
Trinidadians were out in force on Tuesday
(August 4) trolling the opposition United National Congress (UNC) for its plan
to â€˜create a domeâ€™ around the twin-island republic as a means of protecting the
country from further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
It all started when the UNC released their seven-point, â€˜Covid Preparedness & Response Planâ€™ to keep Trinidad and Tobago safe overnight, as the opposition party kicked up the political machinery ahead of the August 10 general elections.
â€œThe UNC had no higher priority than the protection of you, our citizens. When we are returned to Office, we have a plan to minimize the spread of COVID-19 (sic),â€ the UNC began.
Trini Twitter users poked holes in the seventh plan, which promised the UNC would be creating a dome around the Caribbean islands.
â€œThis measure will be implemented to protect our country from all illegal outsiders and activity. We will have this partly operational within 1 month and fully operational within 6 months,â€ the plan read.
Interpreted quite literally, the dome took on a new life on Twitter with even a hashtag #KamlaDome2020 going viral as Trinidadians rolled out the jokes, memes and hot takes on the monumental undertaking.
Several glorious hours of trolling, and many an injured diaphragm (from laughter, duh) later, the UNC returned renaming the dome plan a â€˜safety netâ€™ in a revised plan, but the damage was already done, BUZZ fam.
Some Trinbagonians took issue with the plan outright, as it lacked any detail as to how the dome would be established and monitored.
Others just used the opportunity to hit the UNC with their best memes, and they were so GOOD! From Wakanda to The Simpsons and beyond, here are some of the funniest tweets from the UNCâ€™s now-immortalised #KamlaDome2020 gaffe:
Just like their Jamaican counterparts, thereâ€™s something so innately wonderful about Trini Twitter and its capacity to take serious matters then drag it for nothing but comedic relief.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy