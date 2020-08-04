Trinidadians poke holes in viral UNC ‘dome strategy’ for COVID-19

Trinidadians were out in force on Tuesday

(August 4) trolling the opposition United National Congress (UNC) for its plan

to â€˜create a domeâ€™ around the twin-island republic as a means of protecting the

country from further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

It all started when the UNC released their seven-point, â€˜Covid Preparedness & Response Planâ€™ to keep Trinidad and Tobago safe overnight, as the opposition party kicked up the political machinery ahead of the August 10 general elections.

Good Morning my fellow Trinbagonians. Just wanted to highlight one of the opposition partyâ€™s covid-19 plans should they win the upcoming election. â€" nathan (@868nathan) August 4, 2020

â€œThe UNC had no higher priority than the protection of you, our citizens. When we are returned to Office, we have a plan to minimize the spread of COVID-19 (sic),â€ the UNC began.

Trini Twitter users poked holes in the seventh plan, which promised the UNC would be creating a dome around the Caribbean islands.

â€œThis measure will be implemented to protect our country from all illegal outsiders and activity. We will have this partly operational within 1 month and fully operational within 6 months,â€ the plan read.

Interpreted quite literally, the dome took on a new life on Twitter with even a hashtag #KamlaDome2020 going viral as Trinidadians rolled out the jokes, memes and hot takes on the monumental undertaking.

Several glorious hours of trolling, and many an injured diaphragm (from laughter, duh) later, the UNC returned renaming the dome plan a â€˜safety netâ€™ in a revised plan, but the damage was already done, BUZZ fam.

New Plan, who dis? â€" Handsome Squidward (@msmike772) #kamladome2020 August 4, 2020

Some Trinbagonians took issue with the plan outright, as it lacked any detail as to how the dome would be established and monitored.

Others just used the opportunity to hit the UNC with their best memes, and they were so GOOD! From Wakanda to The Simpsons and beyond, here are some of the funniest tweets from the UNCâ€™s now-immortalised #KamlaDome2020 gaffe:

â€" aggressive protagonist (@skhazell) #KamlaDome2020 Me forgetting we have a dome: August 4, 2020

J*nior S*mmy googling how to construct a dome â€" Sheryse B (@sheryse_biran) #KamlaDome2020 August 4, 2020

A whole new set of jobs to be created. Dome operator, Dome inspector, Dome janitor, Dome developer, Dome manager, Dome attendant, Dome support officers etc. â€" Quweina Roberts (@Quweina) #KamlaDome2020 August 4, 2020

Corrupt National Security Official when it's time to bring in the Venes â€" Deep (@Griffs44) #KamlaDome2020 August 4, 2020

Men trying to seduce the female security guard to open up de hatch after yuh break de Dome Curfew.. â€" Black Kryptonian (@Dao_D8z) #KamlaDome2020 August 4, 2020

When current gone August 11th..and we mc steam up like fish broth â€" Black Kryptonian (@Dao_D8z) #KamlaDome2020 August 4, 2020

Imagine the Dome get a crackâ€¦who fixing da? I just know MOWT daily paid watching da an tellin the foreman: "Allyuh doh pay me enough to go up dey" â€" Rona-Lisa. D Maths not mathsinâ€¦ (@CamiWhammi) August 4, 2020

Construction â€" $12B â€" Meling (@NaomiAndreaJ) Servicing- $8B Windex- $96B Total- $237B August 4, 2020

Just like their Jamaican counterparts, thereâ€™s something so innately wonderful about Trini Twitter and its capacity to take serious matters then drag it for nothing but comedic relief.