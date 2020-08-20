Trinidadâ€™s map grilled by Caribbean Twitter after claim made â€˜other countries jealousâ€™

Safe to say a Twitter warâ€™s a-brewinâ€™, BUZZ fam, and it all started with a very patriotic Trini tweet!

Caribbean Twitter users brought the jokes, burns and memes out in full effect on Wednesday night (August 19), after one Trini tweet claimed that the other countries were jealous of the twin-island republicâ€™s â€˜sexy outlineâ€™.

The user, through her @gabsonja handle, wrote on Tuesday that â€œthe shape of Trinidad & Tobago so eliteâ€ and that she knew â€œthe other countries tremblingâ€.

the shape of Trinidad & Tobago so elite wdmc. Ik the other countries trembling Ÿ¥µ â€” gabrell Ÿ¤ (@gabsonja) pic.twitter.com/T7i6UMDHZlAugust 18, 2020

Fellow Trinis on the timeline agreed wholeheartedly, calling the twin-island republicâ€™s outline â€˜magnificentâ€™ and â€˜unmatchedâ€™.

Such stable design. Such class. Not just an arbitrary mass of land. â€” It's Above Me Now (@Chaotic_Fave) https://t.co/nyHulM46pVAugust 19, 2020

Not to be outdone by the overly patriotic claim, Caribbean Twitter went in, as some offered their native country outlines, others just straight for the virtual jugular â€”dragging the Trini map for filth.

They shaming country shapes now Ÿ’€ â€” Buddha blessed this Tweet Ÿ‡¦Ÿ‡¬Ÿ– (@WestlndIan) https://t.co/RPAj9nFaOS pic.twitter.com/eBuqS03EBjAugust 19, 2020

*sexy shape of Guyana has entered the chat* â€” Low Ÿ— Rebel Ÿ‡¬Ÿ‡¾ (@herfinestwork) https://t.co/0mAdAk0w6F pic.twitter.com/TGL9bpm8G2August 20, 2020

A few Twitter users pointed out there was nothing wrong about loving oneâ€™s country, but bringing the other islands into any debate on â€˜which is bestâ€™ was bound to start something.

Lmao move with yâ€™all elf socks â€” Bongo Clasp Ÿ‡»Ÿ‡¨ (@Lil_Myzz_Shady) https://t.co/B36KsQ9pcWAugust 19, 2020

Cap. St. Kitts elite â€” DJ LANO (@_lifeinreverse) https://t.co/q8SV5lJbt0August 19, 2020

Youâ€™re pretty much asking for it at this point, guys.

More Caribbean Twitter users outright shrugged at the claim, unmoved by the tweet.

Other countries: *not trembling* â€” DJ Lano stan account (@originaldussard) https://t.co/ozvEph6udTAugust 20, 2020

Of course, the Jamaican Twitterati caught wind and got to work with claims of their own, one of which contended that the Trini map only served as a quaint â€˜Jâ€™ to go with the rest of the reggae islandâ€™s name.

only thing elite about this is that trinidad is shaped like a â€œJâ€â€¦for Jamaica. â€” â‰… (@suboceanic) https://t.co/NSrvpbPdl0August 20, 2020

Arguably having the most users, Jamaicans kept the heat coming, likening the Trinidadian outline to an elf, Santaâ€™s Boots, and a myriad of hilarious descriptions.

And just like that, a wave of memes washed the timeline as Jamaicans imposed the Trinbagonian outline; before long, the iconic black-green-and-gold colours of the flag (and a reminder that they once successful claimed Rihanna as a yardie) were also added.

Had to do it Ÿ˜‚ â€” YT: Reality With Sam Ÿ’¯ (@SamEnuh) pic.twitter.com/sgc937BlaHAugust 20, 2020

had to do it â€” hass (@mymunahhh) https://t.co/8Uxr9SHOR7 pic.twitter.com/1zA9FhrTHpAugust 20, 2020

*pauses* This could actually work, enuh! One thing about the Jamaicans, they are gonna troll.Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚

The tourist board needs to get on this right now. â€” Big Bellied Bandit (@Khaleel) pic.twitter.com/IzHtzeeN5lAugust 20, 2020

No telling where thisâ€™ll lead, but can we just agree the on-again, off-again banter among our sister islands keeps social media so interesting, BUZZ fam?!