Trinidadâ€™s map grilled by Caribbean Twitter after claim made â€˜other countries jealousâ€™Thursday, August 20, 2020
|
Safe to say a Twitter warâ€™s a-brewinâ€™, BUZZ fam, and it all started with a very patriotic Trini tweet!
Caribbean Twitter users brought the jokes, burns and memes out in full effect on Wednesday night (August 19), after one Trini tweet claimed that the other countries were jealous of the twin-island republicâ€™s â€˜sexy outlineâ€™.
The user, through her @gabsonja handle, wrote on Tuesday that â€œthe shape of Trinidad & Tobago so eliteâ€ and that she knew â€œthe other countries tremblingâ€.
Fellow Trinis on the timeline agreed wholeheartedly, calling the twin-island republicâ€™s outline â€˜magnificentâ€™ and â€˜unmatchedâ€™.
Not to be outdone by the overly patriotic claim, Caribbean Twitter went in, as some offered their native country outlines, others just straight for the virtual jugular â€”dragging the Trini map for filth.
A few Twitter users pointed out there was nothing wrong about loving oneâ€™s country, but bringing the other islands into any debate on â€˜which is bestâ€™ was bound to start something.
Youâ€™re pretty much asking for it at this point, guys.
More Caribbean Twitter users outright shrugged at the claim, unmoved by the tweet.
Of course, the Jamaican Twitterati caught wind and got to work with claims of their own, one of which contended that the Trini map only served as a quaint â€˜Jâ€™ to go with the rest of the reggae islandâ€™s name.
Arguably having the most users, Jamaicans kept the heat coming, likening the Trinidadian outline to an elf, Santaâ€™s Boots, and a myriad of hilarious descriptions.
And just like that, a wave of memes washed the timeline as Jamaicans imposed the Trinbagonian outline; before long, the iconic black-green-and-gold colours of the flag (and a reminder that they once successful claimed Rihanna as a yardie) were also added.
*pauses* This could actually work, enuh! One thing about the Jamaicans, they are gonna troll.Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚
No telling where thisâ€™ll lead, but can we just agree the on-again, off-again banter among our sister islands keeps social media so interesting, BUZZ fam?!
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy