Trinidad’s vanguard Melly Rose releases powerful music video for ‘Body Good’

Melly Rose, the social butterfly for justice hailing from the beautiful islands of Trinidad and Tobago has released a body empowerment anthem for black women titled, Body Good.

Melly Rose uses her distinct voice to curate an audio safe haven for black women all over the world to listen and feel appreciated.

Powerful visuals of black women of all skin tones and body types compliment the message in her song; that black woman should be loved regardless of how they look. Her message is clear, which she said is akin to the legendary Tupac verse, “the blacker the berry, the sweeter the juice, the darker the flesh, the deeper the roots.”

Throughout the video, Melly Rose pays homage to the Black Lives Matter movement going on worldwide with BLM on her fingernails and other powerful symbolism. “Being a black woman and a graduate from an HBCU, Morgan State University, I will always side with black people,” Melly Rose said passionately. “I want my fellow black women and women of any body type or complexion to feel and look good in their natural-born beauty.”

Hoping to make a difference with her gift of making mellow music, Melly Rose believes Body Good will make significant progress in changing how society views black women.