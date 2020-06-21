Trouble in Paradise: Shorty throws shade at Vybz Kartel in Father’s Day posts

Trouble in Paradise: Shorty throws shade at Vybz Kartel in Father’s Day postsSunday, June 21, 2020
|
The mother of
three of Vybz Kartel’s children, Tanesha Johnson, hopped on Instagram on Sunday
(June 21) to share Father’s Day greetings.
Johnson, commonly called ‘Shorty’, shared a photo of herself clad in a Gucci top and leather skirt which she captioned, “Blessed Father’s Day to all the real father”.
Visibly absent from Shorty’s post was any mention of her children’s father, the incarcerated Vybz Kartel.
However, that wasn’t the only eyebrow-raising incident as Shorty made a second post on the platform, in which she shared a Vybz Kartel tune, one he had dedicated to his own father, captioning it “Good father only”.
Some have speculated that Shorty’s post which consistently stresses “good dads only” may indicate that things are not all right with her and on-again, off-again boyfriend, Vybz Kartel.
Last year around the same time, the duo split with Vybz Kartel publicly stating that Johnson was not authorised to conduct business on his behalf.
While Johnson has since shared promotional posts for the entertainer, the relationship is seemingly still strained.
Earlier this year the incarcerated entertainer showcased his love for Johnson when he dropped his EP entitled Tanesha, referencing Johnson’s first name.
However, things have been a little messy in the past couple of weeks as words were traded among Shorty and three other women who have laid claim to Kartel’s heart and or the right to be his Gaza Empire’s ‘First Lady’.
