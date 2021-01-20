Trump pardons Lil Wayne and Kodak Black

Rapper Lil Wayne’s cozying up to Donald Trump last year has paid off as he’svbeen officially pardoned by the outgoing president.

Lil Wayne, and incarcerated rapper Kodak Black, were among the 143 people Trump pardoned on Tuesday.

Wayne was facing up to 10 years on a federal gun charge after he was found in possession of one while on his private plane. Black was also up on federal weapons charges, having already been sentenced for 46 months after he admitted to lying on background checks.

Both Wayne and Black were very public with their support of Trump, with Wayne even appearing in a photo-op with the president during the final days of the campaign.