Trump pardons Lil Wayne and Kodak Black

Trump pardons Lil Wayne and Kodak BlackWednesday, January 20, 2021
|
Rapper Lil Wayne’s cozying up to Donald Trump last year has paid off as he’svbeen officially pardoned by the outgoing president.
Lil Wayne, and incarcerated rapper Kodak Black, were among the 143 people Trump pardoned on Tuesday.
Wayne was facing up to 10 years on a federal gun charge after he was found in possession of one while on his private plane. Black was also up on federal weapons charges, having already been sentenced for 46 months after he admitted to lying on background checks.
Both Wayne and Black were very public with their support of Trump, with Wayne even appearing in a photo-op with the president during the final days of the campaign.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy