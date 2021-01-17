Try again: Aaliyah’s music isn’t coming to streaming

Try again: Aaliyah’s music isn’t coming to streamingSunday, January 17, 2021
|
On what would have been her 42nd birthday, Aaliyah’s
fans were told her complete discography won’t be coming to streaming services
anytime soon.
The deceased R&B star’s estate provided an update via social media on the long-awaited release of her entire catalogue yesterday, January 16.
“We hear you and we see you. While we share your sentiments and desire to have Aaliyah’s music released, we must acknowledge that these matters are not within our control and, unfortunately, take time,” Aaliyah’s estate wrote. “Our inability to share Aaliyah’s music and artistry with the world has been as difficult for us as it has been for all of you. Our priority has always been and will continue to be Aaliyah’s music.”
It added, “Undoubtedly, we understand how frustration can lead to angry and disappointment. However, we ask all of you for your continued support and love as we aim to achieve these goals for all of you and our babygirl. We appreciate you.”
Aaliya’s debut album, Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number, is widely available on major streaming services, but the rest of her catalogue isn’t.
Aaliyah died in a plane crash on in 2001 at the age of 22.
