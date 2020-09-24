‘Try not to be depressed’: Popcaan offers words of encouragement

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to put pressure on people and economies worldwide, dancehall artiste Popcaan is offering some words of encouragement.

Dancing and singing along to one of his songs with a few his usual antics, Popcaan said: â€œStay winning!!! Try not to be depressed even tho the pandemic is depressing. #stayup have a bless day ppl #FAITHâ€

This is not the first time that the deejay has shown that he, too, has been trying to cope with the struggles of the pandemic, as he recently expressed a desire to return to the stage.

In an Instagram post last week, he said: â€œJah know me miss stage show yo f**kâ˜¹ï¸â˜¹ï¸â˜¹ï¸Ÿ˜” ppl how much more longer unu think before we can do this again?â€

Like many sectors, the entertainment industry has been put on pause since the COVID-19 pandemic showed its ugly face earlier this year. While artistes and musicians have thrilled their fans in virtual shows, there have been no stage shows or festivals in months. Many events have either been postponed (almost indefinitely) or cancelled.