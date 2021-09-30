T&T dancehall artiste killed in shootout with police

T&T dancehall artiste killed in shootout with policeThursday, September 30, 2021
Dancehall artiste Josiah “Siah Boss” Mc Clatchie died during a shootout with police in Santa Cruz, Trinidad on Wednesday (September 27).
McClatchie is the second artiste to be killed by police over a 48-hour period.
According to a police report, police were at Sun Valley Road, Lower Santa Cruz at 5.30 pm Sunday investigation a report of a suspicious vehicle with men armed with firearms.
The officers allegedly saw the vehicle driving towards them and crashed into the police vehicle following an order to stop.
Police claim the driver exited the vehicle with a gun and pointed it in their direction.
Police said they fired at the man who ran off. Police say that when he was held they realised he was shot and took him to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he was later pronounced dead.
The other two occupants of the vehicle, a 23-year-old and a 20-year-old both firearm offenders of Picton Road, Laventille, were subsequently detained for questioning.
Police allegedly found and seized one Smith & Wesson pistol fitted with a magazine containing four rounds of 9mm ammunition in Mc Clatchie’s possession.
