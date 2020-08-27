Tupac love letters and B.I.G crown up for auction

If you’re a lover of Hip Hop, then here are some collectibles that you could get your hands on, providing you have the money of course.

The iconic crown worn by the Notorious B.I.G. in his last recorded photoshoot is up for auction, along with love letters written by Tupac Shakur himself at 16-years-old.

The picture, which came to be known as the “King of New York” picture, has been featured on magazine covers, mixtapes, T-shirts, murals, and even in the villain’s headquarters in Netflix’s Luke Cage.

Biggie wore this crown just three days before he was shot dead on 9 March 1997.

The rapper and the photographer Barron Claiborne signed it at the time, and Barron has kept it in his possession ever since.

Sotheby’s expects the crown to fetch $US200,000 to $US300,000.

The auctioning of both items forms part of a Sotheby’s auction celebrating the impact of hip-hop.

The 22 signed love letters from a 16-year-old Tupac Shakur – sent to Kathy Loy during their time together at the Baltimore School for the Arts in the late 1980s, which covers their first meeting to their eventual break-up, and a letter of regret sent a year later. The letters are estimated to be worth $US60,000 to $US80,000

Some of the money raised by the 120 items will go towards community projects in New York City.