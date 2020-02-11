Turns out, you can do the broom challenge any day

Turns out, you can do the broom challenge any dayTuesday, February 11, 2020
|
Have you tried the broom challenge yet, BUZZ Fam? Not to worry, turns out, you can do it anytime of the year.
On Monday, a viral tweet suggests that NASA said that Monday was the only day in the year the â€œstanding broomâ€ trick would work, because of the earthâ€™s gravitational pull.
And as with many other challenges on the internet, people ran with it. Posting videos often in shock at this magnificent trick.
But as it turns out, itâ€™s not much of a trick at all, itâ€™s just balance.
The center of gravity is low on a broom, and rests directly over the bristles. Which means, if you can get the bristles positioned like a tripod, your broom will stand upright any day of the year.
Ah well.
