Turns out, you can do the broom challenge any day

Have you tried the broom challenge yet, BUZZ Fam? Not to worry, turns out, you can do it anytime of the year.

On Monday, a viral tweet suggests that NASA said that Monday was the only day in the year the â€œstanding broomâ€ trick would work, because of the earthâ€™s gravitational pull.

And as with many other challenges on the internet, people ran with it. Posting videos often in shock at this magnificent trick.

So I did the broom thing: â€” Rohan Perry (@QuitePerry) pic.twitter.com/uy3JPfSAAvFebruary 11, 2020

Dj khaled acting like he learnt the word theory of the first time in his lifeŸ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ â€” nafeesa | Ù†ÙÙŠØ³Ø© (@NaFifa17) #broomchallenge #djkhaled pic.twitter.com/2LQOPa6uY3February 11, 2020

It worksâ€¦. â€” Dr. Ayigbe Borla Bird å¡æ‹‰å§† Ÿ‡¬Ÿ‡­ (@Mr_Ceyram) #broomchallenge pic.twitter.com/gCpLNiqpNYFebruary 11, 2020

Standing your broom up on its own has nothing to do with NASA or any special gravitational force.â€” Complex (@Complex) Here's the truth about the #BroomChallenge https://t.co/GUDRQxVxLopic.twitter.com/KSPyjDecl6February 11, 2020

But as it turns out, itâ€™s not much of a trick at all, itâ€™s just balance.

The center of gravity is low on a broom, and rests directly over the bristles. Which means, if you can get the bristles positioned like a tripod, your broom will stand upright any day of the year.

Ah well.