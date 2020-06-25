TV star calls out Kim Kardashian’s “bullsh*t expectation of women”Thursday, June 25, 2020
Thereâ€™s hardly a day
that goes by when a Kardashian-Jenner isnâ€™t making the news. Whether itâ€™s their
ever-expanding brood, relationship drama or yet another money move, their lives
are fodder for the fire.
In the latest edition of trying to keep up with the Kardashians, television star and host Jameela Jamil has eviscerated Kim Kâ€™s â€œbullsh*t expectation of womenâ€. It all started when Kardashian posted a photo clad in a nude, body-hugging corset that sent had fans double tapping faster than most can backspace that strongly worded response to a client.
Jamil, who has addressed the familyâ€™s perpetuation of unreal beauty standards before, said more than a thousand direct messages were sent to her asking that she address the photo.
In response, Jamil said, â€œThe reason I didnâ€™t jump on it immediately isnâ€™t because I donâ€™t think the post was damaging and disappointing. I do. Itâ€™s because the fact that youâ€™re all messaging me about it, shows my work is done.
â€œI havenâ€™t been trying to cancel Kim K. I was always trying to arm YOU with the knowledge to recognize for YOURSELVES that this is a bullshit expectation of women, developed by the patriarchy.â€
She continued, â€œIf YOU know that itâ€™s problematic, reductive and irresponsible for her to perpetuate such a heavily impossible beauty standard to her impressionable fansâ€¦ then youâ€™re empowered and conscious and donâ€™t need me.â€
The Good Place actress ended with a piece of advice, â€œunfollow the people who tell you things that hurt your self esteemâ€.
