Twani Price teams up with Jahvillani for Phenomenal remix

Artiste Twani Price recently dropped the remix to his Phenomenal single originally released a year ago.

Price, who teamed up with Jahvillani for the remix, said he felt it necessary to revamp and put the song out there again because of how “insane” this year has been and he believes it could help individuals who are going through a lot.

Price said the track aims to inspire persons who may be struggling, or going through a hard time, to never give up.

“This year has been insane for most and disheartening for some but we have to keep working and keep moving forward; it’s important to believe that things will get better soon,” Twani explained

The single is one of his favourites, explaining that it came from his own experience of overcoming his challenges after leaving Kingston College without graduating years ago.

“I never graduated from high school and it hurt but I never let that stop me, I went on to graduate from the University Of Technology this year and so I encourage others to keep working hard and never be discouraged,” Twani added

Produced by Daino Music and RX Records, the official video for the Phenomenal remix was directed by HR Media and released earlier this week.

Price believes the Phenomenal remix gives new life to an already great track, noting that Jahvillani was the right artiste to add that extra element.