Twinsies! Serena Williams and daughter turn up the adorable in training session

Twinsies! Serena Williams and daughter turn up the adorable in training sessionFriday, July 03, 2020
|
Decorated American tennis great Serena
Williams sent the Internet into overdrive as she shared the debut of her new
doubles partner, little Olympia during a training session on Thursday (July 2).
The 38-year-old athlete and Olympia, nearly three, wore matching purple outfits as they both assumed the crouching position while waiting for a serve.
It seems Olympia has already picked up a few elite tips from her powerhouse mom as she held that racket like a pro, BUZZ fam!
Scores of celebrities, including Williamsâ€™ older sister Venus, gushed at the photos on Instagram as the mommy-daughter duo handled business on the court.
â€œI just love her and you too much! If this gets any cuter I will NOT LIVE!â€ a proud aunt and fellow tennis monolith Venus Williams commented.
The twinsies movement has been a recurring (and welcomed) theme for Serena and Olympia since the tennis starâ€™s first child was born in 2017.
