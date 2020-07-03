Twinsies! Serena Williams and daughter turn up the adorable in training session

Decorated American tennis great Serena

Williams sent the Internet into overdrive as she shared the debut of her new

doubles partner, little Olympia during a training session on Thursday (July 2).

The 38-year-old athlete and Olympia, nearly three, wore matching purple outfits as they both assumed the crouching position while waiting for a serve.

It seems Olympia has already picked up a few elite tips from her powerhouse mom as she held that racket like a pro, BUZZ fam!

Scores of celebrities, including Williamsâ€™ older sister Venus, gushed at the photos on Instagram as the mommy-daughter duo handled business on the court.

â€œI just love her and you too much! If this gets any cuter I will NOT LIVE!â€ a proud aunt and fellow tennis monolith Venus Williams commented.

View this post on Instagram Caption this (MUST SWIPE RIGHT)A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 2, 2020 at 3:00pm PDT

The twinsies movement has been a recurring (and welcomed) theme for Serena and Olympia since the tennis starâ€™s first child was born in 2017.