Twitter adds fact-check warning to Trump’s tweets

Twitter adds fact-check warning to Trump’s tweetsWednesday, May 27, 2020
|
In a move that has upset US President Donald Trump,Twitter has flagged some of his tweets with a fact-check warning.
On Tuesday, Twitter added a warning phrase to two of Trump’s tweets, that called mail-in ballots “fraudulent” and predicted that “mail boxes will be robbed,” among other things.
Under the tweets, there is now a link reading “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” that guides users to a Twitter “moments” page with fact checks and news stories about Trump’s unsubstantiated claims.
In a statement, Twitter said Trump’s vote-by-mail tweets “contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labelled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots.”
Trump’s Twitter profile is infamous for amplifying misinformation. He has used the platform to spread abuse and to personally attack private citizens and public figures alike. All of this is forbidden under Twitter rules.
Trump has never previously faced Twitter sanctions on his account.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy