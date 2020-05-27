Twitter adds fact-check warning to Trump’s tweets

In a move that has upset US President Donald Trump,Twitter has flagged some of his tweets with a fact-check warning.

On Tuesday, Twitter added a warning phrase to two of Trump’s tweets, that called mail-in ballots “fraudulent” and predicted that “mail boxes will be robbed,” among other things.

….Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Under the tweets, there is now a link reading “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” that guides users to a Twitter “moments” page with fact checks and news stories about Trump’s unsubstantiated claims.

In a statement, Twitter said Trump’s vote-by-mail tweets “contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labelled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots.”

Trump’s Twitter profile is infamous for amplifying misinformation. He has used the platform to spread abuse and to personally attack private citizens and public figures alike. All of this is forbidden under Twitter rules.

Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct. Big action to follow!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

Trump has never previously faced Twitter sanctions on his account.