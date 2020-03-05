Twitter finally caught on with ‘stories’ feature

Twitter finally caught on with ‘stories’ featureThursday, March 05, 2020
BUZZ Fam, you’ll soon be able to post stories on Twitter. The social media platform has taken a page out of Instagram’s and Snapchat’s book and is currently testing a feature that allows users to post tweets that disappear after 24 hours.
The company is calling the new style of tweets, ‘Fleets’ – a portmanteau of the words ‘fleeting’ and ‘tweet’.
These Fleets cannot be retweeted or receive public responses, but instead can be interacted with through direct messages.
And instead of appearing on one’s timeline, users can look at the ‘Fleets’ by tapping on someone’s icon.
The feature is currently only available in Brazil, and it’s not clear when Twitter intend to roll it out broadly.
