Twitter flags posts referring to Joe Biden as ‘president-elect’

Twitter flagged posts referring to Joe Biden as president-elect as premature.

Messages accompanying these posts alerted readers that the vote counts in the US were not yet final.

“Official sources may not have called the race when this was tweeted,” a message below a post from Democratic Coalition co-founder and podcaster Scott Dworkin using the two titles for Biden and Harris.

The notice came with a link to information about the status of the election.

Twitter and Facebook have been scrambling to flag, mask and limit the spread of premature claims of victory or false attacks on the voting process since the polls closed late Tuesday.

“As votes are still being counted across the country, our teams continue to take enforcement action on tweets that prematurely declare victory or contain misleading information about the election broadly,” Twitter said.

“This is in line with our civic integrity policy and our recent guidance on labelling election results.”