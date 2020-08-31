Twitter had the BEST reactions to Adeleâ€™s â€˜yaadie fitâ€™

British pop star Adele triggered mixed reactions for Twitter

users on Sunday (August 30), after an image, initially intended to commemorate what

would have been the 54th staging of the colourful Notting Hill Carnival, went

viral across the internet.

Adele, who turned many virtual heads on social media, donned a highly â€˜Jamaican-esqueâ€™ outfit, complemented by Bantu knots, leggings and extravagant carnival feathersâ€”which elicited accusations of cultural appropriation.

White people have NO RIGHT to culturally appropriate black hairstyles. Ÿ˜¡â€” Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) Clearly defined racial boundaries MUST be policed.(Unlike gender, which is totally fluid.) https://t.co/zKM83zhBCsAugust 31, 2020

Several of the savage Twitterati immediately took issue with the 32-year-old only associating carnival with Jamaica, when there are many countries within the Caribbean that celebrate the event in their own, unique way.

Damn Adele went from Hello to Wagwan â€” Chief Keefs Step Son (@SosaStepson) pic.twitter.com/g4wU85k1FaAugust 31, 2020

Others outright slammed the Hello songstress for hopping on the black culture â€˜bandwagonâ€™, while the rest just trolled the outfit mercilessly.

adele said: â€” c (@chuuzus) pic.twitter.com/TKRfsCALAHAugust 30, 2020

Rare footage of Adele and Chet Hanks in Jamaica â€” dumbassÂ©ï¸ (@smartasstoo) pic.twitter.com/mZGnP3zc91August 31, 2020

Adele and her distant cousins. â€” Wanna (@WannasWorld) pic.twitter.com/hd0FlrtDqiAugust 30, 2020

There were those who seemed rather pleased with Adeleâ€™s outfit, calling on the Grammy Award-winning singer to go even further and immerse herself within Jamaican music and culture.

Dear Black Americans, we love the Banta knot and I donâ€™t think Jamaicans are complaining about the bikini.â€” ARIELLA Ÿ’• (Your Footies Ÿ”Œ) (@iamdahmmie) Deal with your insecurities and leave Adele tf alone! pic.twitter.com/OVvbGmmq6tAugust 31, 2020

The image seemed to take on a new life of its own, as Adele triggered a spirited debate across the Twittersphere. Black Americans and Caribbean users, for the most part, were at odds with the musicianâ€™s ensemble.

Black American girls angry about Adeleâ€™s Bantu knots and Jamaican bikini, while sporting a bone straight 26 inch, blond weave â€” Lin Mei (@linmeitalks) Oh higher power, take the wheel Ÿ™„August 31, 2020

So much conversation swirled around the sultry musician that â€˜Adeleâ€™ and â€˜Jamaicansâ€™ have been worldwide trending topics on Twitter.

adele finna put out a reggae album before you â€” bri (@bigshitxtalker) @rihanna pic.twitter.com/Ch6fM63Xx6August 30, 2020

But what do you think, BUZZ fam? Are you loving Adeleâ€™s carnival costume or do you give them a hard pass?