Twitter learns names of Elephant Manâ€™s children and melts down

Twitter learns names of Elephant Manâ€™s children and melts downMonday, June 22, 2020
|
Jamaican celebrities and dancehall entertainers celebrated
Fatherâ€™s Day with much fanfare on Sunday (June 21), showering their paternal
predecessors with love, respect and kindness.
The same could be said for Elephant Man, who spent the day frolicking with his children at home.
The topic somewhat diverted from the self-proclaimed â€˜Energy Godâ€™Â to his children, or rather their names.
The very creative (read highly unusual) monikers used by Elephant Man, born Oneil Bryan, triggered a meltdown on Twitter as Jamaican users had mixed emotions to the names.
According to readily available info, Elephant Man named his daughters: Oneifa, Olivia, Omeka, Haley, Eli Two and Elepus Bryan.
His sons were not excluded from the mind-bending creativity as they were named: Oneil, Omar, Onesham, Orane and Eli One Bryan.
â€œI just want to remind everyone about Elephant Man pickney dem name,â€ @tajnalee tweeted, sending Jamaican Twitter down a rabbit hole of disbelief.
To say some of the names are shocking is a massive understatement, BUZZ fam and the Twittersphere has been inconsolable.
So much so, that several of the young Bryans have become trending topics, as the platformâ€™s users failed to process the names.
Some have outright questioned the role of his many baby mothers in the naming of their children and I have to say, Iâ€™m a little concerned myself.
â€œEli oneâ€¦.Eli twoâ€¦Elepusâ€¦a cyar inna garage him a name,â€ a Jamaican man tweeted.
â€œYuh can see di exact moment him run outta nameâ€¦â€ another woman said.
How are we feeling about these names from Elephant Man, BUZZ fam?
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy