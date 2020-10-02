Twitter reacts to Donald Trump’s positive coronavirus test

Twitter reacts to Donald Trump’s positive coronavirus testFriday, October 02, 2020
This morning, the world woke up to the news that US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, both tested positive for coronavirus.
Trump has notoriously downplayed the virus that has taken the lives of more than 200,000 Americans.
And the fact that the US president is 74-years-old, puts him at a greater risk of developing complications associated with the virus.
Reactions to the news were quick in the sphere that Trump made the announcement-Twitter. They varied from sympathy, and shock to criticism.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden offered prayers for the president.
Others, however, used the opportunity to call out the president for consistently downplaying the virus.
Then there were those who got great satisfaction from the news, and responded with glee.
And while Trump now takes the stage of the most prominent coronavirus case in the US, some Twitter users were more sombre in their responses and advised people to act responsibly to prevent infection.
