Twitter reacts to Donald Trump’s positive coronavirus test

This morning, the world woke up to the news that US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, both tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump has notoriously downplayed the virus that has taken the lives of more than 200,000 Americans.

And the fact that the US president is 74-years-old, puts him at a greater risk of developing complications associated with the virus.

Reactions to the news were quick in the sphere that Trump made the announcement-Twitter. They varied from sympathy, and shock to criticism.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden offered prayers for the president.

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

One thing that separates Joe Biden from Donald Trump is that Biden extends his well-wishes and sympathies to Trump, even knowing full well that if the script were reversed, Trump would mock him and call him weak, which is what Trump did when Clinton got pneumonia in 2016. — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) https://t.co/zrQk3KrVLqOctober 2, 2020

Others, however, used the opportunity to call out the president for consistently downplaying the virus.

Don’t worry, Donald Trump. It’s a hoax.— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 2, 2020

No one has showed more disrespect for the office of the presidency than Donald Trump, who took reckless chances with his own health–and the health of his aides, colleagues and supporters–for political advantage and to satisfy his narcissism.— Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) October 2, 2020

The American people deserve an apology from Donald Trump and his family for the thousands of lives imperiled by their reckless refusal to abide by public health protocols.— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) October 2, 2020

Then there were those who got great satisfaction from the news, and responded with glee.

After a morning spent enjoying the fact that Donald Trump has coronavirus, I’m now settling in to an afternoon of enjoying the fact that Donald Trump has coronavirus— Ahir Shah (@AhirShah) October 2, 2020

FUN FACT: Donald Trump saying he has Covid-19 is his most liked tweet of all time.— Andrea Junker ® (@Strandjunker) October 2, 2020

And while Trump now takes the stage of the most prominent coronavirus case in the US, some Twitter users were more sombre in their responses and advised people to act responsibly to prevent infection.