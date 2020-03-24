Twitter reacts to Elephant Man being charged

Twitter reacts to Elephant Man being chargedTuesday, March 24, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste Elephant Man has been the subject of conversations for almost a week now. Following allegations that he breached airport protocol by failing to declare that he coming from a coronavirus hotspot country.
After a voice note was leaked by staff at the Sangster International Airport with the allegation, Elephant Man apologized.
But that wasnâ€™t enough. On Monday he was charged under section 8 (5) of the Immigration Act for breaching airport protocol, and was later taken into quarantine.
And when Twitter got wind of the news, as usual, it had a lot to say.
Imagine that!
I wonder if Eleâ€™ can see the humour in this tweet?
Quarantine and focus, perhaps?
What do you think about this new development BUZZ Fam?
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy