Twitter reacts to Elephant Man being charged

Dancehall artiste Elephant Man has been the subject of conversations for almost a week now. Following allegations that he breached airport protocol by failing to declare that he coming from a coronavirus hotspot country.

After a voice note was leaked by staff at the Sangster International Airport with the allegation, Elephant Man apologized.

But that wasnâ€™t enough. On Monday he was charged under section 8 (5) of the Immigration Act for breaching airport protocol, and was later taken into quarantine.

And when Twitter got wind of the news, as usual, it had a lot to say.

Elephant Man nuh too long 'Find it'â€¦. and him mek C-TOC and Courthouse a guh tek it back from himâ€¦â€” Nicholas James (@Nicholas_James8) March 23, 2020

Imagine that!

Elephant man going through customs â€” zerotrust (@TremarBarham) pic.twitter.com/yOfNDA2ZqSMarch 23, 2020

I wonder if Eleâ€™ can see the humour in this tweet?

Elephant Man should really go to jail to focus on his musicâ€” Less (@_lessismaur) March 23, 2020

Quarantine and focus, perhaps?

Elephant Man Charged!!!!! This is really a new Jamaica. Links no run things again.â€” Dougie Platinum (@DougiePlatinum) March 23, 2020

So the law really works in a lotta places (even in Jamaica) but in my country, politicians and religious leaders are above the law Ÿ¤·Ÿ½â€â™‚ï¸â€” The Bizkit (@KwekuBizkit) #movitorwo#covid19 https://t.co/5StvNK1Xzx via @urbanislandzMarch 24, 2020

Biggest Joke of the dayŸ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£! Then a now Elephant man just a go in a quarantine? I find this hilarious!â€” S. (R.A.W) Dunbar (@showaqueen1982) March 23, 2020

