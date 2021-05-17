Twitter reportedly working on feature to allow you to undo tweets

You know how sometimes you make a tweet, and then you instantly regret it? Well, pretty soon you’ll be able to do something about it.

According to the Daily Mail, Twitter is working on a subscription service called ‘Twitter Blue’ that will provide users with some exclusive new features. This will include an ‘Undo Send’ timer for tweets, says Hong Kong-based app researcher and tipster Jane Manchun Wong.

It’s thought the feature will give users a chance to think twice before they send potentially abusive messages to other users.

This service will cost $2.99/month.

Twitter is calling their upcoming Subscription Service “Twitter Blue”, priced at $2.99/month for now, including paid features like:— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) Undo Tweets: https://t.co/CrqnzIPcOHCollections: https://t.co/qfFfAXHp1o pic.twitter.com/yyMStpCkprMay 15, 2021

To get access to this service, and others, you’ll have to subscribe of course.

Twitter Blue will also include another feature called Collections, which will let users ‘save and organise favourite tweets’ into folders so they’re easier to find later, she claims.