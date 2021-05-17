Twitter reportedly working on feature to allow you to undo tweets

Twitter reportedly working on feature to allow you to undo tweetsMonday, May 17, 2021
You know how sometimes you make a tweet, and then you instantly regret it? Well, pretty soon you’ll be able to do something about it.
According to the Daily Mail, Twitter is working on a subscription service called ‘Twitter Blue’ that will provide users with some exclusive new features. This will include an ‘Undo Send’ timer for tweets, says Hong Kong-based app researcher and tipster Jane Manchun Wong.
It’s thought the feature will give users a chance to think twice before they send potentially abusive messages to other users.
This service will cost $2.99/month.
To get access to this service, and others, you’ll have to subscribe of course.
Twitter Blue will also include another feature called Collections, which will let users ‘save and organise favourite tweets’ into folders so they’re easier to find later, she claims.
