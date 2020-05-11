Twitter to add labels to some misleading COVID tweets

Twitter to add labels to some misleading COVID tweetsMonday, May 11, 2020
|
Twitter Inc. will now label some misinformation related to COVID-19 that it deems confusing or misleading, increasing the likelihood that more tweets will be marked or taken down.
Twitter previously announced that it would remove coronavirus information posing a direct threat to user safety. The new label will apply to tweets that are “less severe,” but “where people may still be confused or misled,” the company said Monday in a blog post. The tweets may be given a label that says, “some or all of the content shared in this tweet conflicts with guidance from public health experts regarding COVID-19.” Users will have an option to click for more information.
Twitter, like Facebook Inc., has been trying to curb the spread of incorrect data and misleading material about the virus. Both companies are relying on public health authorities to determine when content may be misleading — a strategy meant to help them avoid making decisions about what medical advice may be true or false.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy