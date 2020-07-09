Twitter users are â€˜exposing actual villainsâ€™ in popular movies, TV shows

Twitter users are â€˜exposing actual villainsâ€™ in popular movies, TV showsThursday, July 09, 2020
|
Villains, within the sphere of television
and film, are as essential as the protagonists they battle, but sometimes the â€˜truthâ€™
stares us in the face without us realising.
If itâ€™s one thing TV and movie fans love, thatâ€™s a good plot twist, and this week hundreds of Twitter users are â€˜exposing the actual villainsâ€™ in the latest viral trend taking the social media platform by storm.
Hear me out and let me be real with you, BUZZ famâ€¦
Looking at these opinions objectively, there is a lot of merit to these arguments, even if the creators deny or only hint on the possibility of these so-called good guys, exploiting our predisposition to believe their narrative while they â€˜masqueradeâ€™ shamelessly, silently as the â€˜true villainsâ€™.
Acknowledging that these are personal opinions, here are some of the strongest perspectives on our fave TV shows and movies:
Killmonger vs Azzuri
A â€˜Krabbyâ€™ paradox
*screams in I KNEW IT!*
Hmmmâ€¦
HTGAW Plot Armour
â€˜Posingâ€™ TRUTH!!
*squints judgingly*
O.M.GðŸ˜³ðŸ¤¯
Misogyny rearing its ugly head
Irresponsibility, a two-part tweet
I-
#JusticeForMatilda!
*seethes in Season 8 trauma*
*The views of this tweet do not reflect my agnostic status or do I seek to impose on my Xtian readers, butâ€¦*
Hakuna idontbelievehtis
Well, BUZZ fam? Is there sufficient weight for us to trust these hot takes or are Twitter users just peddling their agendas?
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy