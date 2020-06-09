Twitter users are gender-swapping our fave celebritiesâ€¦and itâ€™s something

Twitter users are gender-swapping our fave celebritiesâ€¦and itâ€™s somethingTuesday, June 09, 2020
|
Have you ever wondered what your favourite
celebrities would look like if they were a man/woman?
Well, the trend doing just that isnâ€™t new and had its birth in 2018, however, it has re-emerged on Twitter this week and the results are disturbing/arousing/perplexing (or all of the above?).
No more exposition, here are some of the wildest transformations circulating in the Twittersphere:
Rihanna
BeyoncÃ©
Nicki Minaj
Adele
Drake
Taylor Swift
Shakira
The remakes are still ongoing but which one impressed you the most BUZZ fam?
